Buccaneers Designate DB Logan Ryan To Return From IR

The Buccaneers announced on Wednesday that they have designated DB Logan Ryan to return from injured reserve.

We've designated S Logan Ryan to return from injured reserve, which means he can return to practice immediately and could be activated within the next three weeks.#GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 30, 2022

Ryan, 31, is a former third-round pick out of Rutgers by the Patriots back in 2013. He has played out his four-year, $2,773,252 contract with the Patriots before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Titans in 2017.

Ryan played out this contract before signing a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Giants last August. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a three-year, $31 million extension.

The Giants released Ryan this offseason and he later signed on with the Buccaneers.

In 2022, Logan has appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and recorded nine total tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, one recovery and two pass deflections.