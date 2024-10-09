Buccaneers Designate DL Earnest Brown To Return

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have designated DL Earnest Brown to return from injured reserve.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Brown, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Rams out of Northwestern in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the first year of a four-year, $3.75 million rookie contract when Los Angeles waived him.

Since then, he’s bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster. The Rams waived him again in January and he later caught on with the Buccaneers.

In 2023, Brown appeared in seven games for the Rams and recorded five total tackles.