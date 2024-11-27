Buccaneers Designate OLB Markees Watts To Return

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have designated OLB Markees Watts to return from injured reserve.

Buccaneers Designate Markees Watts for Return Release: https://t.co/wh0cBd8DrE — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) November 27, 2024

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Watts, 24, hails from Lancaster, South Carolina, and wound up going undrafted out of UNC-Charlotte in the 2023 draft. He signed on with the Buccaneers.

He graduated as Charlotte’s all-time sack leader with 21.5 sacks in five seasons.

During his five years at Charlotte, Watts started 36 of his 54 games played and recorded 177 tackles, 21.5 sacks, and one interception.

For his career, Watts has appeared in 12 games for the Buccaneers and recorded four total tackles and one sack.