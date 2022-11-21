Buccaneers Designate RB Giovani Bernard To Return From IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have designated RB Giovani Bernard to return from injured reserve.

Giovani Bernard Designated for Return from IR Release: https://t.co/nTyd7qXt6G — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) November 21, 2022

This opens up a three-week window for Bernard to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Bernard, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $16.6 million contract that included $5 million guaranteed with the Bengals in 2016.

Bernard was set to be an unrestricted free agent but Cincinnati re-signed him to a two-year, $10.3 million extension. He was set to earn a base salary of $3,700,000 in 2021 when the Bengals released him. He caught on with the Buccaneers to a one-year deal and re-signed with them again for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Bernard appeared in 12 games for the Buccaneers and rushed for 58 yards on eight carries (4.8 YPC) to go along with 23 receptions for 123 yards receiving and three touchdowns.