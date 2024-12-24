Buccaneers Designate S Jordan Whitehead To Return

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have designated S Jordan Whitehead to return from injured reserve.

Buccaneers Designate Jordan Whitehead for Return Press Release: https://t.co/xH5AD4sBdb pic.twitter.com/cLOue1HUgF — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) December 24, 2024

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

He’s working his way back from a torn pectoral muscle and avoided season-ending surgery.

Whitehead, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Buccaneers out of Pittsburgh back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract.

Whitehead was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a two-year, $14.5 million deal with the Jets.

After that deal expired, he returned to Tampa Bay on a two-year, $9 million contract worth up to $10.5 million in incentives.

In 2024, Whitehead has appeared in 11 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 71 tackles.