Buccaneers Designate WR Rakim Jarrett For Return

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have designated WR Rakim Jarrett for return from inured reserve, opening his 21-day practice window on Thursday.

Jarrett has been on injured reserve all season with an undisclosed injury.

Jarrett, 23, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland and wound up cracking Tampa Bay’s active roster coming out of the preseason in 2023.

In 2023, Jarrett appeared in 10 games for the Buccaneers and recorded four receptions for 60 yards (15.0 YPC) and no touchdowns.