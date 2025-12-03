Buccaneers Designate WRs Mike Evans & Jalen McMillan To Return From IR

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Buccaneers are designated WRs Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

This officially opens a three-week window of time for the team to activate them or they would revert back to injured reserve and miss the remainder of the season.

McMillan suffered a severe neck sprain when he landed on his head after being tackled in the preseason. He was in a neck brace for months while his neck ligaments healed.

Evans, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $14.631 million, and set to make a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season when he agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million extension that includes $55 million guaranteed in 2018.

Evans made a base salary of $13 million in the final year of his deal and was set to become an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a two-year extension worth $52 million in 2024.

He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Evans has appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and recorded 14 catches on 32 targets for 140 yards and one touchdown.

McMillan, 23, was a three-year starter at Washington and earned an honorable mention for All-Pac 12 honors in 2022. The Buccaneers selected him with the No. 92 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

McMillan is in the second year of a four-year, $5,663,034 rookie contract that included a $938,568 signing bonus.

In 2024, McMillan appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers and caught 37 passes on 58 targets for 461 yards and eight touchdowns. He added four carries for 43 yards.