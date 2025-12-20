Buccaneers Elevating LB Jason Pierre-Paul & DL Adam Gotsis

Adam Schefter reports that the Buccaneers are elevating LB Jason Pierre-Paul against the Panthers for what will be his first game in over two years.

Tampa Bay is also elevating veteran DL Adam Gotsis for Week 16.

Pierre-Paul, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract with New York before agreeing to a four-year, $62 million contract that included $40 million guaranteed.

The Giants later traded Pierre-Paul to the Buccaneers in 2018 for third-and fourth-round picks. Pierre-Paul stood to make base salaries of $13,250,000 (2019) and $11,250,000 (2020) over the remainder of the contract when he agreed to a restructured contract that made 2019 the final year of his deal.

Pierre-Paul returned to the Buccaneers on a two-year, $27 million deal in 2020. He played out that deal and later caught on with the Ravens during the 2022 season.

The Saints signed Pierre-Paul to their practice squad in 2023, but he was signed away by the Dolphins to their active roster.

In 2023, Pierre-Paul has appeared in three games for the Dolphins and Saints and recorded two tackles.