Buccaneers Elevating TE Darren Fells and WR Breshad Perriman

Per Greg Auman, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they are elevating TE Darren Fells and WR Breshad Perriman this week, both of whom recently signed with the team.

Fells just asked for and was given his release by the Lions earlier in the month.

Fells, 35, originally signed on with the Seahawks back in 2013. He spent just a few months in Seattle before he was waived at the start of the 2013 season and later signed by the Cardinals.

After a few years in Arizona, Fells signed a one-year contract with the Lions for the 2017 season. From there, he agreed to a three-year contract worth $12 million with the Browns.

Fells was set to make a base salary of $2.65 million for the 2019 season when he was released in 2019. He later signed a one-year deal with the Texans and then re-upped on a two-year deal worth $7 million in 2020 before being cut again.

The Lions signed Fells to a contract this past May.

In 2021, Fells has appeared in seven games for the Lions and caught four of five targets for 43 yards.