Buccaneers Elevating WR David Moore & DL Deadrin Senat For Week 14

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Buccaneers announced that they are elevating WR David Moore and DL Deadrin Senat for Week 14. 

Moore, 28, is a former seventh-round pick out of East Central by the Seahawks in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.48 million rookie contract but was waived as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit.

Moore returned to Seattle on a one-year deal as an exclusive rights free agent in 2019 before signing a two-year, $4.75 million deal with the Panthers. From there, Moore had stints with the Raiders and Broncos before catching on with the Bears in 2022. 

The Buccaneers signed Moore to a contract this past May. 

In 2023, Moore has appeared in two games for the Buccaneers and recorded no statistics.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply