Buccaneers Expect RT Luke Goedeke To Miss Time With Foot Injury

According to Jeremy Fowler, Buccaneers RT Luke Goedeke is projected to miss some time after aggravating a foot injury during Monday night’s win against the Texans.
Fowler didn’t have many specifics on the timeline, mentioning multiple weeks is possible but not mentioning a stint on injured reserve, which would be a minimum of four.
Goedeke, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Buccaneers out of Central Michigan in the 2018 NFL Draft. He earned a First Team All-MAC selection despite missing three games in 2021.
He was entering the final year of a four-year $6,178,984 rookie contract that included a $1,673,807 signing bonus when he signed a four-year, $90 million extension this past August.
In 2025, Goedeke has appeared in two games with two starts at right tackle.
