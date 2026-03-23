Buccaneers Expected To Sign LB Christian Rozeboom

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Buccaneers are expected to sign former Panthers LB Christian Rozeboom.

Rozeboom, 28, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted back in April of 2020 out of South Dakota State. He signed on with their practice squad.

Rozeboom was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts and signed on with the Chiefs’ practice squad in September 2021.

The Rams signed him back to their active roster later that season and brought him back on a one-year contract for 2024. He then signed a one-year deal with Carolina for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Rozeboom appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and made 15 starts for them while recording 122 tackles, two sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and three pass defenses.