Buccaneers Firing ST Coordinator Thomas McGaughey

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Buccaneers are firing ST coordinator Thomas McGaughey.

McGaughey, 52, is a former NFL defensive back who played for the Bengals and Eagles in the late 1990s. He got his start in Houston as a grad assistant before leaping to the NFL as an assistant special teams coach with the Chiefs.

McGaughey had stints with the Broncos and Giants before the Jets hired him as their ST coordinator in 2014. He held the same position with the 49ers (2015) and Panthers (2016-2017) before joining the Giants again in 2018. He held the role until being let go after the 2023 season.

Tampa Bay hired McGaughey in the same role ahead of the 2024 season where he served for two years before being fired after 2025.