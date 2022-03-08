Latest On Bucs & WR Chris Godwin

Reports from ESPN’s Dianna Russini and Jenna Laine, as well as Ian Rapoport, indicate the Buccaneers are pushing to negotiate a long-term deal with WR Chris Godwin today.

If no deal is reached, Tampa Bay will place the franchise tag on Godwin.

The deadline for the tag is 4 p.m. Eastern today.

Reports in recent days have indicated the Buccaneers would tag Godwin rather than risk him hitting the open market.

A second tag for Godwin would be 120 percent of his tag from 2021, which comes out to $19.1 million fully guaranteed.

The two sides have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term deal, otherwise Godwin must play out the 2022 season on the tag.

Godwin, 25, is a former third-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when Tampa Bay used the franchise tag on him.

In 2021, Godwin appeared in 13 games for the Bucs. He recorded 92 receptions for 1,054 yards and five touchdowns. Godwin also picked up 21 yards rushing on four carries and a touchdown.

