Buccaneers Franchising WR Chris Godwin

According to Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers have told WR Chris Godwin they are placing the franchise tag on him.

This has been expected for a few weeks now and Tampa Bay is just crossing its t’s ahead of today’s tag deadline.

Godwin has expressed an interest in staying with the Buccaneers. But ultimately, securing that major second contract is high up on Godwin’s list of priorities.

“Hey, that’s the damn goal. You know what I mean? Is to get paid and being able to take care of my family,” he told Pat McAfee, per Rick Stroud.

Godwin, 24, is a former third-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract and is now in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2020, Godwin has appeared in 12 games for the Buccaneers and caught 65 passes for 840 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.