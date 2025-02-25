Buccaneers GM Says He’s Hopeful They Can Re-Sign WR Chris Godwin

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht struck an optimistic tone about Tampa Bay’s chances of re-signing WR Chris Godwin before he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

The two sides agreed to move back the void date on Godwin’s contract from the middle of February to the start of the league year on March 12, giving them more time to negotiate.

The contract was set to void and trigger $18 million in dead money against the team’s 2025 cap. That can be spread out if an extension is agreed to before the void date.

Licht added it gives the team some extra time to monitor Godwin’s rehab from a fractured ankle that ended his 2024 season.

“The facts are he had a serious injury, missed a lot of time,” Licht said at the Combine, via Pro Football Talk. “There’s still some uncertainty with any injury like that at this point, so move the void so it gives us more options, more flexibility as it pertains to him. We just gotta make a good decision, but we hopefully can come to an agreement with him because Chris means the world to this organization.”

Godwin, 28, is a former third-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when Tampa Bay used the franchise tag on him.

After he played out the tag, Tampa Bay gave Godwin a three-year, $60 million deal with $40 million guaranteed in 2022. He’s scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Godwin appeared in seven games and caught 50 passes on 62 targets for 576 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

