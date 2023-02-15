Buccaneers Hiring Dave Canales As Offensive Coordinator

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hiring Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales as their offensive coordinator, according to Mike Garafolo.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the Buccaneers job:

Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell

Jaguars pass game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter

Georgia OC Todd Monken

Broncos QB Coach Klint Kubiak

Giants QBs Coach Shea Tierney

Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher

Saints passing game coordinator/QBs coach Ronald Curry

Seahawks QBs Coach Dave Canales

Rams assistant HC/TE coach Thomas Brown

Lions Assistant HC/RBs Coach Scottie Montgomery

Canales, 41, started his NFL coaching career with the Seahawks as their wide receivers coach back in 2010.

He was later promoted to QB coach in 2018 but was moved to passing game coordinator in 2020. He then resumed his duties as the quarterback coach in 2022.

Canales is best known for his Super Bowl victory with Seattle and for helping QB Geno Smith reach the Pro Bowl during his successful 2022 season.