Buccaneers LB Coach Larry Foote Returning Next Season

Per Rick Stroud, Buccaneers LB coach and Co-DC Larry Foote confirmed that he will return to Tampa Bay next season.

Foote interviewed with Detroit for their DC job after former DC Aaron Glenn left to take the Jets’ HC job.

Foote, 44, was a linebacker who spent 13 years in the league with the Steelers, Lions, and Cardinals.

He began his coaching career in 2015 as Arizona’s assistant LB coach and was promoted to LB coach from 2016-2018.

Foote joined Tampa Bay in 2019 as an inside LB coach and also became pass game coordinator in 2022.

