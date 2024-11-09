Buccaneers Make Four Roster Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have activated LS Evan Deckers from injured reserve.

In correspondence, the Buccaneers have waived LS Zach Triner. Additionally, Tampa Bay has elevated WR Marquez Callaway and LB Vi Jones from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 10.

Callaway, 26, was a four-year starter at Tennessee and was a second-team All-SEC selection. He wound up going undrafted in 2020 and signed on with the Saints.

Callaway made the team coming out of the preseason before the Saints declined to tender him a qualifying offer after the 2022 season. The Broncos signed Callaway back in 2023 but released him coming out of the preseason.

From there, Callaway had stints with the Raiders and Saints before joining the Buccaneers practice squad a few weeks ago.

In 2024, Callaway has appeared in one game for the Buccaneers.