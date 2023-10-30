Buccaneers Make Two Practice Squad Moves For Week 9

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Monday that they’ve signed CB Derrek Pitts Jr to the practice squad and released LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle from the unit.

Here’s the Buccaneers’ updated practice squad:

DT C.J. Brewer T Silas Dzansi T Luke Haggard DB Keenan Isaac WR Cephus Johnson DB Richard LeCounte WR Ryan Miller WR David Moore LB Jose Ramirez LB J.J. Russell TE Tanner Taula RB Patrick Laird QB John Wolford DT Deadrin Senat G Logan Stenberg CB Derrek Pitts Jr

Pitts, 25, wound up going undrafted out of North Carolina State. He later signed a rookie contract with the Buccaneers this past May.

Tampa Bay waived Pitts a few weeks ago.

In 2023, Pitts has appeared in two games for the Buccaneers and recording two tackles.