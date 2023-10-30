Buccaneers Make Two Practice Squad Moves For Week 9

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Monday that they’ve signed CB Derrek Pitts Jr to the practice squad and released LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle from the unit. 

Here’s the Buccaneers’ updated practice squad:

  1. DT C.J. Brewer
  2. T Silas Dzansi
  3. T Luke Haggard
  4. DB Keenan Isaac
  5. WR Cephus Johnson
  6. DB Richard LeCounte
  7. WR Ryan Miller
  8. WR David Moore
  9. LB Jose Ramirez
  10. LB J.J. Russell
  11. TE Tanner Taula
  12. RB Patrick Laird
  13. QB John Wolford
  14. DT Deadrin Senat
  15. G Logan Stenberg
  16. CB Derrek Pitts Jr

Pitts, 25, wound up going undrafted out of North Carolina State. He later signed a rookie contract with the Buccaneers this past May.

Tampa Bay waived Pitts a few weeks ago.

In 2023, Pitts has appeared in two games for the Buccaneers and recording two tackles.

