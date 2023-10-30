Buccaneers Make Two Practice Squad Moves For Week 9

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Monday that they’ve signed CB Derrek Pitts Jr to the practice squad and released LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle from the unit.
Here’s the Buccaneers’ updated practice squad:
- DT C.J. Brewer
- T Silas Dzansi
- T Luke Haggard
- DB Keenan Isaac
- WR Cephus Johnson
- DB Richard LeCounte
- WR Ryan Miller
- WR David Moore
- LB Jose Ramirez
- LB J.J. Russell
- TE Tanner Taula
- RB Patrick Laird
- QB John Wolford
- DT Deadrin Senat
- G Logan Stenberg
- CB Derrek Pitts Jr
Pitts, 25, wound up going undrafted out of North Carolina State. He later signed a rookie contract with the Buccaneers this past May.
Tampa Bay waived Pitts a few weeks ago.
In 2023, Pitts has appeared in two games for the Buccaneers and recording two tackles.
