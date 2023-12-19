Buccaneers Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have re-signed LB Vi Jones to the practice squad and cut LS Evan Deckers in a corresponding move.

Tampa Bay’s practice squad now includes:

T Silas Dzansi (injured) T Luke Haggard WR Cephus Johnson DB Richard LeCounte WR Ryan Miller LB Jose Ramirez TE Tanner Taula RB Patrick Laird G Logan Stenberg DB Derrek Pitts DB Quandre Mosely WR Raleigh Webb TE David Wells DT C.J. Brewer DB Keenan Isaac LB Vi Jones

Jones, 25, signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of USC following the 2022 NFL Draft. Seattle waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

Jones was waived with an injury designation during camp in 2023 and later cut with a settlement from injured reserve. He caught on with the Buccaneers practice squad.

In 2022, Jones appeared in three games for the Seahawks but did not record a statistic.