Buccaneers Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have re-signed LB Vi Jones to the practice squad and cut LS Evan Deckers in a corresponding move.
Tampa Bay’s practice squad now includes:
- T Silas Dzansi (injured)
- T Luke Haggard
- WR Cephus Johnson
- DB Richard LeCounte
- WR Ryan Miller
- LB Jose Ramirez
- TE Tanner Taula
- RB Patrick Laird
- G Logan Stenberg
- DB Derrek Pitts
- DB Quandre Mosely
- WR Raleigh Webb
- TE David Wells
- DT C.J. Brewer
- DB Keenan Isaac
- LB Vi Jones
Jones, 25, signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of USC following the 2022 NFL Draft. Seattle waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.
Jones was waived with an injury designation during camp in 2023 and later cut with a settlement from injured reserve. He caught on with the Buccaneers practice squad.
In 2022, Jones appeared in three games for the Seahawks but did not record a statistic.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!