Buccaneers Make Two Practice Squad Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have re-signed LB Vi Jones to the practice squad and cut LS Evan Deckers in a corresponding move. 

Buccaneers helmet

Tampa Bay’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. T Silas Dzansi (injured)
  2. T Luke Haggard
  3. WR Cephus Johnson
  4. DB Richard LeCounte
  5. WR Ryan Miller
  6. LB Jose Ramirez
  7. TE Tanner Taula
  8. RB Patrick Laird
  9. G Logan Stenberg
  10. DB Derrek Pitts
  11. DB Quandre Mosely
  12. WR Raleigh Webb
  13. TE David Wells
  14. DT C.J. Brewer
  15. DB Keenan Isaac
  16. LB Vi Jones

Jones, 25, signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of USC following the 2022 NFL Draft. Seattle waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad. 

Jones was waived with an injury designation during camp in 2023 and later cut with a settlement from injured reserve. He caught on with the Buccaneers practice squad. 

In 2022, Jones appeared in three games for the Seahawks but did not record a statistic. 

