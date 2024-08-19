Buccaneers Making Three Roster Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced three roster moves on Monday, including:

Waived (injured) DT Eric Banks Signed DT Brandon Matterson Cut TE Tanner Taula from the non-football injury list.

Matterson is an undrafted rookie who was in camp with the Broncos earlier this summer. Banks will revert to the team’s injured reserve list if he clears waivers and will likely be cut with a settlement later.

Banks, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Texas-San Antonio back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Rams, but was waived during the season and later added to their practice squad.

The Rams brought Banks back on a futures contract before waiving him coming out of the preseason in 2021. The Chargers later claimed him off of waivers before cutting him loose.

The Lions claimed Banks off of waivers but elected to cut him later on and re-sign him to the practice squad. He signed a futures deal with Detroit for 2022 but was waived with an injury designation coming out of the preseason.

Banks later caught on with the Cardinals and bounced on and off their practice squad during the 2023 season. He signed a futures deal with the Buccaneers for the 2024 season.

For his career, Banks has appeared in six games for the Chargers and Cardinals and recorded four total tackles.