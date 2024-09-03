Buccaneers Making Two Practice Squad Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing OT Raiqwon O’Neal to their practice squad, per Greg Auman.
To make room, C Avery Jones is being cut.
Tampa Bay’s practice squad now includes:
- QB Michael Pratt
- WR Sterling Shepard
- RB D.J. Williams
- TE Tanner Taula
- OL Luke Haggard
- DL Mike Greene
- DL C.J. Brewer
- OLB Daniel Grzesiak
- LB Antonio Grier
- LB Vi Jones
- S Rashad Wisdom
- S Marcus Banks
- P Seth Vernon
- WR Cody Thompson
- WR Ryan Miller
- OT Lorenz Metz (International)
- OT Raiqwon O’Neal
O’Neal, 24, originally signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA. He was among Tampa Bay’s final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.
The Seahawks later signed O’Neal away to their active roster. He was among their final cuts this past preseason.
During his three-year college career at Rutgers and UCLA, O’Neal appeared in 32 games.
