Buccaneers Making Two Practice Squad Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing OT Raiqwon O’Neal to their practice squad, per Greg Auman.

To make room, C Avery Jones is being cut.

Tampa Bay’s practice squad now includes:

QB Michael Pratt WR Sterling Shepard RB D.J. Williams TE Tanner Taula OL Luke Haggard DL Mike Greene DL C.J. Brewer OLB Daniel Grzesiak LB Antonio Grier LB Vi Jones S Rashad Wisdom S Marcus Banks P Seth Vernon WR Cody Thompson WR Ryan Miller OT Lorenz Metz (International) OT Raiqwon O’Neal

O’Neal, 24, originally signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA. He was among Tampa Bay’s final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

The Seahawks later signed O’Neal away to their active roster. He was among their final cuts this past preseason.

During his three-year college career at Rutgers and UCLA, O’Neal appeared in 32 games.