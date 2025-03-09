Buccaneers Non-Tendering RFA LB J.J. Russell

Greg Auman of FOX Sports reports that the Buccaneers are not tendering an offer to restricted free agent LB J.J. Russell, which means he’ll become an unrestricted free agent next week.

Auman adds that Tampa Bay could still re-sign Russell for less than the $3.2 million low-round tender.

Russell, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2021. He later agreed to a three-year rookie contract with the Buccaneers.

Russell has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2024, Russell appeared in 16 games for the Buccaneers and made three starts while recording 33 tackles, a fumble recovery and two pass defenses.