Buccaneers Officially Add A.Q. Shipley & Thaddeus Lewis To Coaching Staff

The Buccaneers announced they’ve officially added former OL A.Q. Shipley and former QB Thaddeus Lewis to their coaching staff on Wednesday.

Shipley, 34, is a former seventh-round pick of the Steelers back in 2009. He lasted just over a year with the Steelers before having stints with the Eagles, Colts, and Ravens.

The Cardinals signed him to a two-year contract in 2015, brought him back on another two-year, $3.5 million extension, and then re-signed him to another one-year deal in 2019.

Shipley signed on with the Buccaneers at the start of the 2020 season.

In 2020, Shipley appeared in five games for the Buccaneers, making two starts for them.

Lewis, 33, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in 2010. After Lewis spent a year on the Rams’ practice squad, the Browns claimed him off waivers in 2011.

From there, Lewis had stints with the Lions, Bills, Texans, Browns, Eagles, 49ers, Vikings and Ravens.

For his career, Lewis appeared in seven total games, six of which came with the Bills in 2013.