Buccaneers Officially Cut 36 Players

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline.

Here’s the full list of moves:

Cuts

QB Connor Bazelak LB Chris Braswell LB John Bullock TE Devin Culp TE Kenny Fletcher T Marshall Foerner DT Josiah Green WR Garrett Greene WR Matthew Henry LB Yasir Holmes G Nash Hutmacher WR Jha’Quan Jackson LB Nick Jackson DT Jayson Jones G Elijah Klein RB Barika Kpeenu G Henry Lutovsky DB Robert McDaniel DB Roman Parodie WR Dean Patterson K B.T. Potter LB Jack Pyburn WR Eric Rivers DB J.J. Roberts T Paul Rubelt C Ben Scott NT Travis Shaw RB Josh Williams DB Rashad Wisdom LB Javin Wright LB Mohamed Kamara (Injured) DB Damarion Williams (Injured) DB Xavier Williams (Injured) QB Jake Browning LS Scott Daly DB Ifeatu Melifonwu

Released From Reserve/Injured With an Injury Settlement

WR Dennis Houston

Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated to Return)

DB Josh Hayes WR David Sills

Browning, 30, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Washington. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to the practice squad.

Browning signed a futures deal with Minnesota for the 2020 season. He was again waived coming out of camp and spent the year on the practice squad before signing a futures deal for 2021.

Minnesota waived Browning coming out of the preseason in 2022 and he later caught on with the Bengals. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad before being promoted to the active roster later in the season.

The Bengals signed Browning to a two-year deal as an exclusive rights free agent after he took over as the starter during QB Joe Burrow‘s injury in 2023. He was set to be a restricted free agent in 2026, but Cincinnati declined to tender him a contract and he signed with the Buccaneers on a one-year pact.

In 2025, Browning appeared in five games for the Bengals and made three starts while completing 64.8 percent of his passes for 771 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions.