Buccaneers Officially Cut 36 Players

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline. 

Buccaneers helmetHere’s the full list of moves:

Cuts

  1. QB Connor Bazelak
  2. LB Chris Braswell
  3. LB John Bullock
  4. TE Devin Culp
  5. TE Kenny Fletcher
  6. T Marshall Foerner
  7. DT Josiah Green
  8. WR Garrett Greene
  9. WR Matthew Henry
  10. LB Yasir Holmes
  11. G Nash Hutmacher
  12. WR Jha’Quan Jackson
  13. LB Nick Jackson
  14. DT Jayson Jones
  15. G Elijah Klein
  16. RB Barika Kpeenu
  17. G Henry Lutovsky
  18. DB Robert McDaniel
  19. DB Roman Parodie
  20. WR Dean Patterson
  21. K B.T. Potter
  22. LB Jack Pyburn
  23. WR Eric Rivers
  24. DB J.J. Roberts
  25. T Paul Rubelt
  26. C Ben Scott
  27. NT Travis Shaw
  28. RB Josh Williams
  29. DB Rashad Wisdom
  30. LB Javin Wright
  31. LB Mohamed Kamara (Injured)
  32. DB Damarion Williams (Injured)
  33. DB Xavier Williams (Injured)
  34. QB Jake Browning
  35. LS Scott Daly
  36. DB Ifeatu Melifonwu

Released From Reserve/Injured With an Injury Settlement

  1. WR Dennis Houston

Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated to Return)

  1. DB Josh Hayes
  2. WR David Sills

Browning, 30, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Washington. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to the practice squad. 

Browning signed a futures deal with Minnesota for the 2020 season. He was again waived coming out of camp and spent the year on the practice squad before signing a futures deal for 2021. 

Minnesota waived Browning coming out of the preseason in 2022 and he later caught on with the Bengals. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad before being promoted to the active roster later in the season. 

The Bengals signed Browning to a two-year deal as an exclusive rights free agent after he took over as the starter during QB Joe Burrow‘s injury in 2023. He was set to be a restricted free agent in 2026, but Cincinnati declined to tender him a contract and he signed with the Buccaneers on a one-year pact. 

In 2025, Browning appeared in five games for the Bengals and made three starts while completing 64.8 percent of his passes for 771 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions.

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