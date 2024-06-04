Buccaneers Officially Place C Ryan Jensen On Retired List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have officially placed C Ryan Jensen on the reserve/retired list.

This was an expected move in order to spread out the cap ramifications of Jensen’s retirement. The veteran center hasn’t appeared in a game since the 2021 season.

He formally announced his retirement earlier this year.

Jensen, 33, is a former sixth-round pick by the Ravens in the 2013 NFL Draft. The Ravens decided to waive him after one year with the team and later re-signed him to their practice squad.

Baltimore later promoted him to their active roster then re-signed with the team on a one-year exclusive rights contract in 2016. Jensen returned to Baltimore on a one-year, restricted deal before agreeing to a four-year, $42 million contract with $22 million guaranteed with the Buccaneers in 2018.

The Buccaneers re-signed Jensen to a three-year, $39 million contract in 2022. However, he injured his knee in training camp and was placed on injured reserve.

In 2021, Jensen appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers, making 17 starts for them at center.

For his career, Jensen appeared in 100 games over nine seasons with the Ravens and Buccaneers and started 90 games at center. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2021.