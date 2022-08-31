Buccaneers Officially Sign 14 Players To Practice Squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have signed 14 players to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Buccaneers Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad Release: https://t.co/T5v9BEUgdt — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) August 31, 2022

The full list includes:

OLB Genard Avery T Dylan Cook CB Don Gardner WR Kaylon Geiger DL Mike Greene QB Ryan Griffin TE JJ Howland RB Patrick Laird OL John Molchon DL Willington Previlon LB J.J. Russell DT Deadrin Senat WR Deven Thompkins S Nolan Turner

Teams can have as many as 16 players on the practice squad, so expect a few more moves to come from Tampa Bay.

Griffin, 32, originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane. After two years, New Orleans waived Griffin and Tampa Bay claimed him in September 2015.

Since then, Griffin has spent each of the past six years in Tampa Bay, most recently finishing a two-year contract he signed in 2018. He returned to the Buccaneers this past April of last year.

Griffin didn’t appear in any games in 2021 or 2022, and has only appeared in two games in his entire Buccaneers career. In 2019, he played in two games, completing two passes for 18 yards.