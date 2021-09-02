Buccaneers Officially Sign RB Darwin Thompson To Practice Squad

The Buccaneers announced they have officially signed RB Darwin Thompson to the practice squad.
Buccaneers Sign RB Darwin Thompson to Practice Squad
Release: https://t.co/xyXMuFzD2k
— Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) September 2, 2021
Tampa Bay’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Cyril Grayson
- QB Ryan Griffin
- T Jonathan Hubbard
- WR Travis Jonsen
- TE Codey McElroy
- DB Herb Miller
- DE Benning Potoa’e
- DT Kobe Smith
- T Brandon Walton
- TE Deon Yelder
- S Andrew Adams
- WR Jaydon Mickens
- S Troy Warner
- OLB Ladarius Hamilton
- RB Darwin Thompson
Thompson, 24, was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round out of Utah State in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract when Kansas City waived him earlier this week.
In 2020, Thompson appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and rushed 27 times for 97 yards and one touchdown, adding seven receptions for 65 yards and another touchdown.
