Buccaneers Officially Sign RB Darwin Thompson To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Buccaneers announced they have officially signed RB Darwin Thompson to the practice squad. 

Tampa Bay’s practice squad now includes:

  1. WR Cyril Grayson
  2. QB Ryan Griffin
  3. T Jonathan Hubbard
  4. WR Travis Jonsen
  5. TE Codey McElroy
  6. DB Herb Miller
  7. DE Benning Potoa’e
  8. DT Kobe Smith
  9. T Brandon Walton
  10. TE Deon Yelder
  11. S Andrew Adams
  12. WR Jaydon Mickens
  13. S Troy Warner
  14. OLB Ladarius Hamilton
  15. RB Darwin Thompson

Thompson, 24, was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round out of Utah State in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract when Kansas City waived him earlier this week.

In 2020, Thompson appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and rushed 27 times for 97 yards and one touchdown, adding seven receptions for 65 yards and another touchdown. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply