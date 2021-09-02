Buccaneers Officially Sign RB Darwin Thompson To Practice Squad

The Buccaneers announced they have officially signed RB Darwin Thompson to the practice squad.

Buccaneers Sign RB Darwin Thompson to Practice Squad Release: https://t.co/xyXMuFzD2k — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) September 2, 2021

Tampa Bay’s practice squad now includes:

WR Cyril Grayson QB Ryan Griffin T Jonathan Hubbard WR Travis Jonsen TE Codey McElroy DB Herb Miller DE Benning Potoa’e DT Kobe Smith T Brandon Walton TE Deon Yelder S Andrew Adams WR Jaydon Mickens S Troy Warner OLB Ladarius Hamilton RB Darwin Thompson

Thompson, 24, was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round out of Utah State in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract when Kansas City waived him earlier this week.

In 2020, Thompson appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and rushed 27 times for 97 yards and one touchdown, adding seven receptions for 65 yards and another touchdown.