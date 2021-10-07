Buccaneers Place CB Carlton Davis On Injured Reserve

The Buccaneers announced they have placed CB Carlton Davis on injured reserve.

Davis will miss a minimum of three weeks while he recovers from a quad injury.

Davis, 24, was selected with the No. 63 overall pick in the second round out of Auburn by the Buccaneers in 2018. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $4,393,114 contract that included a $1,274,992 signing bonus.

In 2021, Davis has appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and recorded 15 total tackles, one interception and five pass defenses. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 10 cornerback out of 108 qualifying players.