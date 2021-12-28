Buccaneers Place CB Jamel Dean On COVID-19 List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed CB Jamel Dean on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, per Rick Stroud.
The Buccaneers added WR Mike Evans to the list on Monday along with WRs coach Kevin Garver.
Dean, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $3,366,848 rookie contract that included an $846,848 signing bonus.
In 2021, Dean has appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 45 tackles, two interceptions and nine pass deflections.
