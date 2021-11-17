Buccaneers Place CB Richard Sherman On Injured Reserve

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially placed CB Richard Sherman on the injured reserve, according to Ian Rapoport.
Sherman was determined to have suffered a Grade 2 calf strain during pregame warmups for Week 10 and expected to miss a few weeks as he recovers, so this doesn’t come as a big surprise.
This is unfortunate news given Sherman missed multiple weeks due to a hamstring injury just two games after signing with Tampa Bay.
Sherman, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2011. He was entering the final of his five-year, $58.789 million contract when the Seahawks released him during the 2018 offseason.
The 49ers signed him to a three-year, $39.15 million contract and he was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this year before signing a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Buccaneers.
In 2021, Sherman has appeared in two games for the Buccaneers and recorded ten tackles and one fumble recovery.
