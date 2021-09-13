Buccaneers Place CB Sean Murphy-Bunting & LS Zach Triner On IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed CB Sean Murphy-Bunting and LS Zach Triner on injured reserve Monday, according to Tom Pelissero.

Murphy-Bunting suffered a dislocated elbow during Thursday night’s game against the Cowboys so this move was expected.

Both players will miss at least three games while on the list.

Bunting, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2019. He’s currently in the third of his four-year, $7,375,998 rookie contract that included a $3,384,360 signing bonus.

In 2021, Murphy-Bunting has appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and recorded two tackles and no interceptions.