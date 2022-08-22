Buccaneers Place G Aaron Stinnie & OLB Cam Gill On Injured Reserve

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they have placed OLB Cam Gill and G Aaron Stinnie on injured reserve.

Buccaneers Place OLB Cam Gill and G Aaron Stinnie on Injured Reserve Release: https://t.co/fhsR5bX97V — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) August 22, 2022

Stinnie had to be carted off from Tampa Bay’s second preseason game after suffering a torn ACL and MCL.

Jenna Laine of ESPN confirmed that Gill suffered a Lisfranc injury.

Stinnie had been competing to start at left guard with second-round OL Luke Goedeke, so it’s a tough break for the veteran and Tampa Bay.

Stinnie, 28, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison in May of 2018. He was among Tennessee’s final roster cuts in 2019 and signed to their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

The Titans promoted Stinnie to their active roster soon after before waiving him again, when he was claimed by the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay brought him back on a new contract last March before placing him on injured reserve in December due to a knee injury. He re-signed on a one-year deal for 2022.

In 2021, Stinnie appeared in six games for the Buccaneers, making one start for them at guard.