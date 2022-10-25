Buccaneers Place LB K.J. Britt On Injured Reserve

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday they have placed LB K.J. Britt on injured reserve.

He was dealing with an ankle injury and now must miss a minimum of four games before he’s eligible to return from injured reserve.

Britt, 23, was a two-year starter at Auburn and earned first-team All-SEC as a junior in 2019. He was drafted with the No. 176 pick in the fifth round by the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.746 million rookie contract and set to make base salaries of $825,000 and $940,000 over the next two seasons.

In 2022, Britt has appeared in seven games for the Buccaneers and recorded two total tackles.