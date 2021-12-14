Buccaneers Place RB Giovani Bernard On IR, Make Two P-Squad Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday that they’ve placed RB Giovani Bernard on injured reserve. The Buccaneers also signed P Sterling Hofrichter to their practice squad and released WR John Hurst from the unit.

Here’s the Buccaneers updated practice squad:

Bernard, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $16.6 million contract that included $5 million guaranteed with the Bengals in 2016.

Bernard was set to be an unrestricted free agent last offseason but Cincinnati re-signed him to a two-year, $10.3 million extension. He was set to earn a base salary of $3,700,000 in 2021 when the Bengals released him this past offseason.

The Buccaneers later signed Bernard to a one-year deal.

In 2021, Bernard has appeared in 12 games for the Buccaneers and rushed for 58 yards on eight carries (4.8 YPC) to go along with 23 receptions for 123 yards receiving and three touchdowns.