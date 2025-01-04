Buccaneers Placing S Jordan Whitehead On NFI List

According to Rick Stroud, the Buccaneers are placing S Jordan Whitehead on the non-football injury list due to injuries he suffered in a car accident.

Stroud adds that Whitehead is not expected to return for the remainder of the season, which likely includes the playoffs.

Greg Auman also points out that the team is signing S Ryan Neal from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Whitehead, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Buccaneers out of Pittsburgh back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract.

Whitehead was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a two-year, $14.5 million deal with the Jets.

After that deal expired, he returned to Tampa Bay on a two-year, $9 million contract worth up to $10.5 million in incentives.

In 2024, Whitehead appeared in 12 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 79 tackles.

We will have more news on Whitehead as it becomes available.