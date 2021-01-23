Buccaneers Promote OL Ted Larsen & S Javon Hagan To Active Roster

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Saturday that they’ve promoted S Javon Hagan and OL Ted Larsen to their active roster.

Larsen, 33, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2010. However, he lasted just a few months in New England before he was waived and later claimed by the Buccaneers.

Larsen had brief stints with the Bears and Cardinals before signing a three-year, $5.65 million contract with the Dolphins that included $1.75 million guaranteed back in 2017. Unfortunately, Miami elected to release Larsen and he signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Bears for the 2019 season.

The Buccaneers signed him to their practice squad last month and he’s on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2019, Larsen appeared in 12 games for the Bears and made two starts.