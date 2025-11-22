Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving Expected To Return Next Week

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving is expected to make his return next week after missing the last several games with shoulder and foot injuries.

Schefter mentions that Irving “looked strong at practice this week” and may have been able to play against the Rams on Sunday. However, the Buccaneers decided to hold him out another week.

The Buccaneers have been relying on Rachaad White and Sean Tucker to handle the workload with Irving out of the lineup.

Irving, 22, is a former fourth-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Oregon. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4,751,552 contract and set to earn a base salary of $960,000 in 2025.

In 2025, Irving has appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and recorded 71 rushing attempts for 237 yards (3.3 YPC) and two touchdowns, to go along with 19 receptions for 193 yards (10.2 YPC) and two touchdowns.