Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving’s Status For Week 5 Considered ‘Up In The Air’

According to Mike Garafolo, Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving is still gathering medical opinions on his foot and/or ankle injury, and his status for Week 5 is still considered “up in the air.”

Irving suffered his injury during Sunday’s loss to the Eagles and left the field in the first half, but was able to play out the rest of the game.

Garafolo reiterates that Irving still hasn’t been ruled out, but losing him would be tough on Tampa Bay’s offense, especially after he emerged as their starter.

Irving, 22, is a former fourth-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Oregon. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4,751,552 contract and set to earn a base salary of $960,000 in 2025.

In 2025, Irving has appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and recorded 71 rushing attempts for 237 yards (3.3 YPC) and two touchdowns, to go along with 19 receptions for 193 yards (10.2 YPC) and two touchdowns.