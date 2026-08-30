Buccaneers RB Sean Tucker Agrees To $1M Paycut

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Buccaneers RB Sean Tucker agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million guaranteed deal to remain with the team.

Tucker was scheduled to make $3.52 million in 2026 on a restricted free agent tender, but will instead return for just over $1 million less.

Tucker, 24, wound up signing a three-year contract with the Bucs after going undrafted out of Syracuse following the 2023 draft. Tucker became a restricted free agent this offseason after the team declined to tender a qualifying offer, and he re-signed as a restricted free agent on a one-year deal.

In 2025, Tucker appeared in all 17 games for the Bucs. He carried the ball 86 times for 320 yards (3.7 YPC) and seven touchdowns. He also added eight receptions for an 34 yards and one touchdown.