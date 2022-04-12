Buccaneers Re-Sign DL Pat O’Connor

Per Greg Auman, the Buccaneers have re-signed DL Pat O’Connor.

He is coming off of a season-ending injury but will have the chance to compete for a role on the team in 2022. O’Connor’s primary contributions have come on special teams so far.

O’Connor, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and was on and off of the Lions’ practice squad before joining the Buccaneers during the 2017 season.

O’Connor bounced on and off the Buccaneers’ roster and practice squad for the next few seasons before landing on the roster for good near the start of the 2019 season. He was re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2021.

In 2021, O’Connor played in 13 games for the Buccaneers and recorded four total tackles and half a sack.