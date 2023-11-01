Buccaneers Re-Sign DL Patrick O’Connor To Practice Squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they’ve re-signed defensive lineman Patrick O’Connor to the practice squad on Wednesday.

Here’s the Buccaneers updated practice squad:

DT C.J. Brewer T Silas Dzansi T Luke Haggard DB Keenan Isaac WR Cephus Johnson DB Richard LeCounte WR Ryan Miller WR David Moore LB Jose Ramirez LB J.J. Russell TE Tanner Taula RB Patrick Laird DT Deadrin Senat G Logan Stenberg DB Derrek Pitts DL Patrick O’Connor

O’Connor, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and was on and off of the Lions’ practice squad before joining the Buccaneers during the 2017 season.

O’Connor bounced on and off the Buccaneers’ roster and practice squad for the next few seasons before landing on the roster for good near the start of the 2019 season. He was re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2021 and has been in Tampa Bay ever since.

In 2023, O’Conner has appeared in three games for the Buccaneers, but has yet to record a statistic.