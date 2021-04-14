Buccaneers Re-Sign DT Steve McLendon

According to Rick Stroud, the Buccaneers are re-signing DT Steve McLendon.

McLendon arrived in Tampa Bay last season in a midseason trade and became a valuable role player. He’ll return on a one-year deal.

McLendon, 35, wound up signing on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Troy back in 2010. After six years in Pittsburgh, McLendon departed in 2016 and signed a three-year, $10.5 million contract with the Jets.

McLendon returned to New York on a one-year, $2.5 million deal back in 2019 before agreeing to an extension through 2020. However, New York traded him to Tampa Bay midseason in the final year of his deal.

In 2020, McLendon appeared in six games for the Jets and nine games for the Buccaneers, recording 31 tackles, two tackles for loss and no sacks.