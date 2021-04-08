Buccaneers Re-Sign ERFA LS Zach Triner

Buccaneers exclusive rights free agent LS Zach Triner officially signed his one-year tender for the 2021 season on Thursday.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Triner, 30, originally signed on with the Jets to a futures contract as an undrafted free agent out of Assumption University in January of 2017. The Jets elected to cut him a few months later and he eventually signed on to the Packers’ practice squad.

After Green Bay waived Triner at the start of the 2019 season, he agreed to join the Buccaneers’ practice squad and has remained in Tampa Bay ever since.

In 2020, Triner appeared in all 16 games for the Buccaneers, recording two tackles.