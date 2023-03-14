Buccaneers Re-Sign G Aaron Stinnie To One-Year, $2.5M Deal

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Buccaneers are re-signing G Aaron Stinnie to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million.

Stinnie never appeared for Tampa Bay last season after suffering a torn ACL and MCL in their second preseason game.

Stinnie, 29, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison in May of 2018. He was among Tennessee’s final roster cuts in 2019 and signed to their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

The Titans promoted Stinnie to their active roster soon after before waiving him again, when he was claimed by the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay brought him back on a new contract last March before placing him on injured reserve in December due to a knee injury. He re-signed on a one-year deal for 2022.

In 2021, Stinnie appeared in six games for the Buccaneers, making one start for them at guard.