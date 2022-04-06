Buccaneers Re-Sign QB Blaine Gabbert

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they have re-signed QB Blaine Gabbert to a contract on Wednesday.
Gabbert, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2010. After three years in Jacksonville, he was traded to the 49ers in return for a sixth-round pick back in March of 2014.
Gabbert played out the final year of his two-year, $4 million contract before eventually signing on with the Cardinals. The Titans added Gabbert on a two-year contract worth $4 million but he was released after one season.
From there, the Buccaneers signed Gabbert to a one-year deal for the 2019 season and he turned to Tampa Bay on two consecutive one-year contracts.
In 2021, Gabbert appeared in 6 games and completed seven passes on 11 attempts (63.6 percent) for 67 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.
