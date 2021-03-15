Buccaneers Re-Sign TE Rob Gronkowski For One Year, $10M

According to Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers have re-signed TE Rob Gronkowski to a one-year, $10 million deal.

Earlier today Gronkowski expressed a desire to dip his toes into free agency. It appears he liked the water in Tampa Bay just fine.

Gronkowski, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2010. He was in the sixth year of his eight-year, $55.23 million contract that included $13.17 million guaranteed when he made the decision to retire in 2019.

The Buccaneers later acquired Gronkowski in a trade with the Patriots. He’s now in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Gronkowski appeared in all 16 games for the Buccaneers and caught 45 receptions for 623 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

