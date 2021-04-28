Buccaneers Re-Sign WR Antonio Brown To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $6.25M

According to Mike Garafolo, the Buccaneers have re-signed WR Antonio Brown.

Brown’s deal has a max value of $6.25 million, per Tom Pelissero, and has $3.1 million fully guaranteed, including a $2 million signing bonus.

The deal brings another valuable contributor back for Tampa Bay as they look to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Brown, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2010. He was in the third year of his five-year, $72.71 million contract when the Steelers traded him to the Raiders back in March.

The Raiders later signed Brown to a new contract worth $50.125 million and includes $30.125 million guaranteed. However, Oakland made the decision to release Brown before the start of the season and he later signed a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Patriots.

Brown lasted just 11 days in New England. The Buccaneers signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million last year.

In 2020, Brown appeared in eight games for the Buccaneers and caught 45 passes for 483 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

