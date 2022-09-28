Buccaneers Re-Sign WR Kaylon Geiger To Practice Squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they re-signed WR Kaylon Geiger to the practice squad on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay’s practice squad now includes:

QB Ryan Griffin WR Deven Thompkins DL Mike Greene DL Will Previlon G John Molchon RB Patrick Laird ILB J.J. Russell OL Dylan Cook OLB Genard Avery S Nolan Turner CB Anthony Chesley TE David Wells WR Cole Beasley OT Justin Skule D Khalil Davis WR Kaylon Geiger

Geiger, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Texas Tech back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Buccaneers but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Geiger was later added to the Buccaneers’ practice squad before being promoted last week but was waived earlier this week.

In 2022, Geiger has been active for two games