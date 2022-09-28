Buccaneers Re-Sign WR Kaylon Geiger To Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they re-signed WR Kaylon Geiger to the practice squad on Wednesday. 

Kaylon Geiger

Tampa Bay’s practice squad now includes:

  1. QB Ryan Griffin
  2. WR Deven Thompkins
  3. DL Mike Greene
  4. DL Will Previlon
  5. G John Molchon
  6. RB Patrick Laird
  7. ILB J.J. Russell
  8. OL Dylan Cook 
  9. OLB Genard Avery
  10. S Nolan Turner 
  11. CB Anthony Chesley
  12. TE David Wells
  13. WR Cole Beasley
  14. OT Justin Skule
  15. D Khalil Davis
  16. WR Kaylon Geiger

Geiger, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Texas Tech back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Buccaneers but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Geiger was later added to the Buccaneers’ practice squad before being promoted last week but was waived earlier this week. 

In 2022, Geiger has been active for two games

